Head-To-Head Survey: Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) and Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cousins Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack-Cali Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cousins Properties and Mack-Cali Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cousins Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mack-Cali Realty 1 3 0 0 1.75

Cousins Properties presently has a consensus price target of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.33%. Mack-Cali Realty has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than Mack-Cali Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cousins Properties and Mack-Cali Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cousins Properties $657.52 million 8.10 $150.42 million $2.94 11.97 Mack-Cali Realty $350.93 million 4.01 $111.86 million $1.62 9.58

Cousins Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Mack-Cali Realty. Mack-Cali Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cousins Properties and Mack-Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cousins Properties 45.67% 7.61% 4.93% Mack-Cali Realty -53.81% -5.80% -1.77%

Risk and Volatility

Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack-Cali Realty has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cousins Properties beats Mack-Cali Realty on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for over two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

