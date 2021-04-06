Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $172.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy enjoys a strong position in the solar market by manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. As of Dec 31, 2020, the company shipped more than 32 million microinverters worldwide. Enphase is making good progress on launching the IQ 8 PV, the world’s first grid independent microinverter. It projects to launch the portable Ensemble-in-a-Box solution in fourth-quarter 2021 and has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, plummeting power prices and weaker financing environment amid the COVID-19 induced capital crunch may lead to project cancellations, thereby hurting Enphase. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Pandemic induced fears of insufficient tax equity financing for solar projects might also lead to delay or cancellation of projects.”

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $149.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.67. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 116.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.