Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Head to Head Contrast

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Fujitsu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group $7.26 billion 2.22 $371.04 million $0.37 43.49 Fujitsu $35.49 billion 0.85 $1.47 billion $1.45 20.63

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group. Fujitsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group N/A N/A N/A Fujitsu 3.95% 10.86% 4.69%

Volatility and Risk

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Fujitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 0 0 1 1 3.50

Dividends

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fujitsu pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the trading of diamonds. The company also sells its products through online platforms. As of March 31, 2019, it had 3,134 points of sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, and Vietnam. It also operates Chow Tai Fook North America, a business hub that engages in the wholesale of diamond jewellery brands, such as HEARTS ON FIRE and MÃMOIRE located in Boston, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company has strategic partnership with NetApp for enhancing data management infrastructure. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

