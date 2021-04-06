Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.05

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.05 and traded as high as C$9.47. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 2,348,971 shares.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

