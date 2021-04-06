Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.05

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $14.19. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 22,394 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $485.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 135,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.