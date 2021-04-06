Whitbread (LON:WTB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,946.93

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,946.93 ($38.50) and traded as high as GBX 3,502 ($45.75). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,490 ($45.60), with a volume of 364,430 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,728.85 ($35.65).

The firm has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,430.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,946.93.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11). Also, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total transaction of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41).

About Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

