Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $3.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.45. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

