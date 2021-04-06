Truist Initiates Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Roblox stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60.

