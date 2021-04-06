CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upped their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $128.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84. CarMax has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after acquiring an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

