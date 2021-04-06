Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gabelli

Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $103.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.48. Q2 has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Lynn Atchison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $254,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,384.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,211 shares of company stock worth $20,900,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Q2 by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Q2 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Q2 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

