Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $195.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Shares of AMAT opened at $143.05 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

