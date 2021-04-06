Comparing Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAVmed has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sintx Technologies and PAVmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 PAVmed 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 83.42%. PAVmed has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than PAVmed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and PAVmed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 65.83 -$4.80 million N/A N/A PAVmed N/A N/A -$16.46 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and PAVmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -862.55% -39.83% -30.77% PAVmed N/A N/A -186.34%

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats PAVmed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.