Reviewing Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) & Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Financial and Regions Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.69 $4.29 million N/A N/A Regions Financial $6.76 billion 2.99 $1.58 billion $1.55 13.54

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regions Financial has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Riverview Financial and Regions Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Regions Financial 1 7 15 1 2.67

Regions Financial has a consensus target price of $16.97, indicating a potential downside of 19.13%. Given Regions Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Regions Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and Regions Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial -39.21% 2.21% 0.19% Regions Financial 13.17% 5.61% 0.65%

Summary

Regions Financial beats Riverview Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides mortgage banking and financial advisory services; and trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 27 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Bucks, Blair, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as deposits. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of March 18, 2020, it operated 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

