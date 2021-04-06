Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce $113.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.30 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $106.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $503.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $540.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $581.04 million, with estimates ranging from $563.11 million to $594.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,643.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $928,557,000 after acquiring an additional 861,490 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,528,000 after purchasing an additional 116,924 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after acquiring an additional 213,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,808,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

