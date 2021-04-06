$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.23 billion. AutoZone reported sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $13.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.30 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.31 billion to $14.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,415.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $811.01 and a twelve month high of $1,446.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,272.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,198.87.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,477 shares of company stock worth $38,615,664. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in AutoZone by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AutoZone by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 2,059.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

