JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $48.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,331,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,765,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,978,000 after acquiring an additional 440,780 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

