Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $2.20 target price on the stock.

QUISF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.10 to $1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.79.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

