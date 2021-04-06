Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $2.20 target price on the stock.

QUISF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.10 to $1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.79.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

