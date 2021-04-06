Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $2.20 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QUISF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from $1.10 to $1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $1.90 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.79.

QUISF opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Analyst Recommendations for Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF)

