RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at CIBC

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RIV Capital stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

