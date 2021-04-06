RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at CIBC

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.87% from the stock’s current price.
RIV Capital stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.92.
About RIV Capital
