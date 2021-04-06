BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$62.00 at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$59.77.

TSE BCE opened at C$57.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$51.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.75. BCE has a 1-year low of C$52.52 and a 1-year high of C$60.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

