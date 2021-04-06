Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$18.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HRX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.83.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$16.61 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.95 and a 52 week high of C$17.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.56. The company has a market cap of C$604.31 million and a P/E ratio of -9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. Analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

