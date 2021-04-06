Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HRX. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.83.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$16.61 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.56. The company has a market cap of C$604.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

