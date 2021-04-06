SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 56,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 416,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

In other SVF Investment Corp. 3 news, CFO Navneet Govil purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ioannis Pipilis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp 3.

