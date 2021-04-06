Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $10.99. Euroseas shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 55,740 shares.

ESEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

