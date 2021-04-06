Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.64

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.64 and traded as high as $22.09. Global Partners shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 169,715 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $744.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Global Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

