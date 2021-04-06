Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.18

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $29.56. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $29.56, with a volume of 89,670 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 million, a P/E ratio of -591.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.82 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 515,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

