TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.00.

Get TELUS alerts:

TSE T opened at C$25.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$34.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.28. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.73 and a 1-year high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.