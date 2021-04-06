Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT Raised to $8.75

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $7.75 to $8.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTSDF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.62 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

