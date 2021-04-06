Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.33.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $197.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold 16,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,446 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.