ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ITVPY opened at $17.33 on Monday. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

