Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

