The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.31.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

