Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

CMRE stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -89.17 and a beta of 1.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

