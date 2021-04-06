Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

