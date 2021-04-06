$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian Pacific Railway.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.09.

NYSE CP opened at $385.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.70. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $211.43 and a 12 month high of $390.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.