ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

WISH has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital raised shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

WISH opened at $15.32 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,383.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

