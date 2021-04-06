Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $992.10 million. Perrigo posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Perrigo by 26.7% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,844,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,422,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,315,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 190,995 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,196,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 442,920 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

