ARC Resources’ (AETUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

