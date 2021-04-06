PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

MPGPF stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

