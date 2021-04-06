KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KAO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get KAO alerts:

KAOOY stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. KAO has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.