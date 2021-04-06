Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Mail from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

