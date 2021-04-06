FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) Quiet Period To Expire on April 13th

FTAC Hera Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 13th. FTAC Hera Acquisition had issued 80,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FTAC Hera Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.