Freedom Acquisition I Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:FACTU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Freedom Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:FACTU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Freedom Acquisition I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Freedom Acquisition I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FACTU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday.

