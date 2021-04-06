Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 6th (OTCMKTS:PAICU)

Petra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 6th. Petra Acquisition had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Petra Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Petra Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAICU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Petra Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Petra Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petra Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,185,000.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

