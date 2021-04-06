Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $33.00. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $32.75, with a volume of 2,130 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $10,974,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.