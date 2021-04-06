Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Voya Financial traded as high as $65.86 and last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 1261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

About Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.