dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,182 call options on the company. This is an increase of 500% compared to the typical volume of 1,030 call options.

NYSE:DMYD opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DMYD. B. Riley initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

