Leaf Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical volume of 1,275 call options.

In other news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leaf Group by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Leaf Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Leaf Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

