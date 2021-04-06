Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,448,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

