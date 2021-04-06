Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $125.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,448,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.